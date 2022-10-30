Police and the Fire Service are currently at the scene of a fire at an Orange hall in Magherafelt.

The fire broke out at the building on the Aghagaskin Road on Sunday evening.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said the fire had seriously damaged Ballynougher Orange Hall.

Mr Buchanan said: “I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control.

"One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed. "The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt."

He added: "I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange Halls. It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place. There is no place for such hatred on society.

"The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the incident as a "pointless attack".

"There are some who are intent on raising tensions. It is important, as a society, we do not allow them to do so," he tweeted.

