A weather alert has been issued for Northern Ireland with a warning of possible flooding.

The yellow warning for heavy rain comes into force from 7am and lasts until 10pm on Monday.

Forecasters are warning of travel disruption and possible flooding.

For Sunday night and into Monday it will become dry with clearing skies through the evening.

There will be dry with clear periods at first before a scattering of showers pushing in from the southwest. Mild and breezy. Minimum temperature 9 °C, max around 15°C. The outlook for Monday will be unsettled with showers or longer outbreaks of rain, the rain heavy at times. Mild and windy.

A band of rain will move east across Northern Ireland during Monday, possibly becoming slow moving during the afternoon and evening.

Some heavy rain is expected at times, with 10-20 mm of rain falling fairly widely, whilst a few places may receive around 40 mm.

The Met Office said: "There is uncertainty in the extent of the larger rainfall totals, but given that the ground is already saturated after recent heavy rain, even the lower totals may produce some flooding impacts."

