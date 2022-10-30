A major fire at a church in Carrickfergus was accidental, the Northern Ireland Fire Service has said.

The Fire Service said it was called to the incident at Carrickfergus Congregational Church just after 5am on Sunday.

Fire crews from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla in Belfast, Whitehead, Springfield, a command support unit from Lisburn, and an aerial appliance were sent to the scene.

In all 31 fire fighters and two officers were at the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, while four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor were used to bring the fire under control and put out the fire.

"The cause was determined as accidental. The incident was closed at 07.59am,” the Fire Service said in a statement.

