A major search operation is continuing in the Belfast harbour area after reports a person on a ferry has gone overboard.

Police and multiple emergency services, including the Coastguard, RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue, were scrambled to the the Belfast Lough area late on Saturday evening.

FlightRadar showed a Rescue 199 helicopter from Scotland scanning the lough just after midnight.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked the public to avoid the area.

Police said there were no further details available.

