Police in Enniskillen are appealing for help tracking down a missing man last seen on a boat on lower Lough Erne.

Michael McGirr was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday 29 October 2022. He is described 5 foot 9 and was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a green jumper with a high vis yellow vest/coat and carrying a navy blue holdall bag. Police said: "It is believed Michael was travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island in a cream coloured 19ft Sheelin boat which had a brown stripe.

"If you can assist Police please call 101 quoting CC1656 29/10/22."

