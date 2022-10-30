Play Brightcove video

Deborah McAleese has your headlines in Northern Ireland this Sunday.

A major search operation in Belfast Lough remains ongoing almost 24 hours after reports that a ferry passenger fell overboard.

Search and rescue teams began searching the Lough at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Roads in the area were closed for a time but have since re-opened. Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after a crash in Co Down.

The collision happened in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin on Sunday morning.

Roads in the area were closed for a time but have since re-opened.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Long waits and staff shortages as hospitals under pressure

Pressures in our hospitals continue to be felt this weekend.

Antrim Area and Causeway hospital emergency departments have warned patients to prepare for long waits.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Trust, there was an urgent appeal for off-duty staff to help out at Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals.

DUP scared of election, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin have said the DUP is afraid of going to the polls next month.

It comes after the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Sky News that the Government should focus on resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol, rather than calling a fresh Assembly election.

Ahead of a meeting with the Secretary of State on Tuesday, Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd has said the party will be urging Chris Heaton-Harris to restore the devolved institutions.

The attack took place in the Lough Road area of the Co Armagh town.

Police are probing reports of a sexual assault on a woman in Lurgan.

The victim was allegedly attacked by a man wearing a Halloween mask in the Lough Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She was able to flee from the suspect who made off towards William Street.

Morroco's Allem beats out 25,000 runners in Dublin marathon

Morocco's Taoufik Allem won the race.

A record 25,000 competitors took part in the Dublin marathon.

Morocco's Taoufik Allem won the race on Sunday.

The 33-year-old finished in two hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds - that was two minutes and 29 seconds out in front.

Katie Taylor celebrates after winning. Credit: INPHO

In boxing, Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight titles with a unanimous points decision against Argentina's Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley Arena.

Taylor won every round of Saturday night's main event to extend her unbeaten record to 22 fights.

The win, which is her 16th world-title fight, comes six months after her historic split-decision win over Amanda Serrano at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Irish cricketers aiming for another World Cup upset

In cricket. Ireland will be hoping for yet another upset, as they prepare to take on hosts and defending champions Australia.

A win on Monday morning is crucial for the Irish outfit to cling on their hopes for a semi-final spot.

But they're aiming to keep the momentum rolling following last week's huge victory over England.

UTV Weather: Bright with sunny spells and some thundery showers

Forecast by Tara McLaughlin:

Sunday will become dry with clearing skies through the evening.

Dry with clear periods at first tonight then a scattering of showers pushing in from the southwest later.

Mild and breezy. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

