A man has died after a crash in Co Down.

The collision happened in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin on Sunday morning.

Road closures were in place at the Orange Lane junction of Drumnabreeze Road and the Newforge Road for a time but have since been lifted.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

