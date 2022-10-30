A police investigation has been launched following a 'terrifying' sexual assault in the Lurgan area.

The attack took place in the Lough Road area of the Co Armagh town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a PSNI spokesperson, the suspect was wearing a "Halloween-type mask" at the time of the assault.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: "The man pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove an item of her clothing.

"She began screaming and was able to flee from the suspect who made off towards William Street.

“Our investigation is now underway into what was a terrifying ordeal for this woman.

“The suspect has been described of slim build and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a Halloween-type mask."

They've called on anyone with information to get in touch.

