A major search operation is ongoing as police have confirmed reports of a man entering the water in Belfast Lough.

It is understood that a man on a ferry went overboard late on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night." Multiple emergency services, including the Coastguard, RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue, have continued to search for the man since Saturday evening.

The search operation has been ongoing since late on Saturday evening. Credit: Pacemaker

FlightRadar showed a Rescue 199 helicopter from Scotland scanning the lough just after midnight.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked the public to avoid the area.

Police said there were no further details available.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.