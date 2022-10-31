One-hundred-years after a blaze which claimed a young woman's life and left Antrim Castle beyond repair, the son of a survivor reflects on how a Halloween party turned to a fateful evening.

In 1922, flames ripped through John Skeffington's ancestral home. On Friday, the 14th Viscount Massereene returned to the site for a Son et Lumiere show marking the demise of the centuries-old structure, the ruins of which were demolished in 1970.

Ethel Gilligan (22), a servant girl, perished as fire swept through the castle in the early hours of the morning after a Halloween house party.

Now aged 82, Lord Massereene recalled that the death toll would’ve been higher but for the bravery of a guest who helped his forebearers escape.

“My father was in the castle when the fire broke out,” said the peer.

"His mother – my grandmother – went to get him from the nursery. Flames were coming up through the linoleum and my grandmother actually said, ‘We’re all going to be burnt alive’”.

He added: “Luckily, there was a very strong man there who managed to pull them out of the window. If he hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here today.”

That man, Lt Col Stewart Richardson, a war veteran staying at the castle, saved the lives of Lord Massereene’s grandmother (Jean Barbara Ainsworth) and her children by tying sheets together and lowering them down from the roof of the castle’s chapel.

The fire is believed by some to have been caused by arson – although this was never proved – or by a faulty flue or a defect in the heating system.

Among the treasures lost in the fire, the most important was the speaker's chair of the old Irish House of Commons, which the Massereenes had taken back from the National Museum in Dublin in 1913.

In 1923, a claim was made, and eventually rejected, for £90,000 for malicious damage.

Yorkshire-based Lord Massereene said his father had “two abiding memories of it all”.

“The first was seeing my father in pyjamas for the first time, which was a cultural shock,” he said. "The other thing was that Colonel Richardson apparently had very large bushy eyebrows and they’d both been singed off by the fire.”

Family members joined Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council members for a special centenary tour of the gardens led by head ranger Christopher Bryant and local historian Lyndsy Spence.

The tour covered the various personal and political accounts from the people present on that fateful evening in 1922, as well as the evolution of Antrim Castle Gardens into its form today.

Lord Massereene recalled spending time with his grandfather in the gardens as a young boy, adding that the castle would always have a “vast place” in his heart.

“I used to push my grandfather, who was in his 80s, around in his wheelchair because he had emphysema and wasn’t very mobile,” he said. “I spent a lot of my teenage years there. I’m very fond of it.”

Lord Massereene said it was “fantastic” to see stones from a significant sculpture on display “at long last” during his Halloween visit.

The stones had been removed from the façade of the building in its final days and had been locked away from public view for over 50 years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said he was really proud of the programme that had been crafted to mark the centenary of such an important event in Antrim’s history.

“There is no doubt that the events of that tragic evening have shaped where we live today,” he said.

“It’s always worthwhile to take a step back, now and then, and to reflect on a momentous happening that changed not only Antrim and the Borough, but Northern Ireland too.”

