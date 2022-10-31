Click Energy has announced a price reduction of by 54.72% from Tuesday 1 November, due to government support.

The Government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme comes into effect at the beginning of the month.

The scheme will reduce the unit cost of energy, and will be backdated to 1 October 2022, ensuring support provided in Northern Ireland equates that available in Great Britain.

The Energy Price Guarantee differs to the £400 Energy Support Payment which was also announced by the Government earlier this year in a bid to deal with spiraling energy costs.

The EPG was to be in place for two years, however, one of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's first acts was to cut that to six months until April 2023.

Already Power NI - Northern Ireland's largest supplier - announced a 10% reduction in prices due to the support scheme.

In a statement, Click Energy said domestic customers in Northern Ireland would receive a tariff which will be discounted by 19.908 pence per kWh (ex. VAT).

It added: "This scheme will be in place until April 2023, at which point the Treasury will carry out a review to decide on future support.

"The Energy Price Guarantee will be automatically applied to customers' bills, meaning no further action is required.

"For customers on keypad meters, the Energy Price Guarantee will be automatically applied to the rate you pay for each unit of electricity at the same rate as for all other customers, so money added to the meters will last longer than would otherwise have been the case this winter."

Philip McDaid, chief executive at Click Energy added: "We are pleased to be able to confirm this discount for our customers, as many will have been concerned about the cost of energy this winter.

"The rapid inflation of wholesale gas prices continues to cause unavoidable pressures on the energy market, but we hope this announcement will come as a welcome relief to our customers as the Energy Price Guarantee attempts to minimise the impact of these rising costs.

"As this support is automatic, customers do not need to get in touch to apply for or claim their discount. However, customers should also be aware that the Energy Price Guarantee is applied to the price of a unit of energy and is not a usage cap, meaning your exact bill will still depend on how much electricity you use.

"Therefore, we are still advising all customers to take energy efficiency measures this winter if you can and aren’t already doing so.

"Customer care remains our top priority, so if you have any further concerns about the continuity of your electricity supply, particularly over the coming months, please get in touch with our dedicated team immediately."

As for the £400 Energy Support Payment, Click Energy said it "continues to work with the Government and NI Utility Regulator to roll this scheme out to households as soon as possible.

"All Bill-Pay and Keypad customers will be updated in due course," added the firm.

"The company is also in dialogue with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) regarding the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which will provide financial support for businesses and non-domestic customers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.