Firmus Energy, Northern Ireland’s largest natural gas supplier, has announced that its 111,000 customers will receive a discount on their natural gas bills as part of the government’s gas discount scheme.

Over the past few months Firmus said it has been closely engaged with BEIS (the Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) to develop and facilitate delivery of the scheme.

Energy prices in Northern Ireland have been skyrocketing with the war in Ukraine blamed for reduction in supply.

Niall Martindale, CEO, firmus energy, said: “From the 1 November 2022, ‘The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) Scheme’ will provide much needed support to our domestic gas customers. Domestic customers will benefit from a discount of at least 26% 1(£11.70 per week).

From 1 October 2022, eligible non-domestic customers will receive a maximum government discount of 9.1p kWh2 under the terms of the ‘The Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS)’. Meanwhile, the Utility Regulator has confirmed both SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus are to end their minimum consumption charge.

The minimum consumption charge is part of a customer’s bill and is included to cover the fixed costs of the gas network. Whilst this charge could be applied to all natural gas consumers, it is only those low users of gas (where their consumption is less than 1,700 KWh per year) that have had to pay this charge.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Shiels, Director of Retail and Consumer Protection at the Utility Regulator, said: “As a regulator, whose primary aim is to protect the interests of energy consumers, we recognise that these are tough times for consumers who are facing the burden of dramatically increased energy bills. We have been pro-actively exploring ways of supporting consumers during this difficult time. “Natural gas consumers have recently raised concerns with us about the minimum consumption charge that is included in their bills, particularly where consumers’ energy usage has been low or significantly reduced. “Having engaged with the two domestic regulated gas suppliers, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy, we are pleased that both suppliers have agreed that low use gas customers will not have the minimum consumption charge included in their bills from 1 November 2022. “This is good news for consumers. Natural gas consumers don’t need to do anything and the removal of the charge will be applied automatically from 1 November 2022. This will provide some much-needed relief to those gas consumers on their energy costs this winter and beyond. “This announcement follows our decision announced last week, to review energy supplier direct debit arrangements to ensure that these reflect individual consumer circumstances. Along with today’s announcement, this demonstrates our commitment to do everything we can to practically protect the interests of energy consumers in Northern Ireland.”

