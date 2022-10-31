Police have said they are treating a fire at an Orange hall in Magherafelt as a hate crime and have confirmed it was started deliberately.

Twenty-nine fire fighters and two officers were called to tackle the blaze at the building on the Aghagaskin Road on Sunday evening at around 5pm.

The PSNI have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We believe at this time that entry was forced through a window at the rear of the property and that accelerant has then been used to start the fire which has left the building extensively damaged.

"An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Aghagaskin Road area on Sunday, or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1480 30/10/22.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

