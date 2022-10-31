Police are investigating a serious assault outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Portglenone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report at around 1.10am from the Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for his injuries and remains in a critical condition," Detective Inspector Michael Hawthorne said.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. “I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us. "I would also appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 30/10/22." Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

