The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - which aims to change parts of the post-Brexit deal - is set to be further scrutinised in the House of Lords.

The protocol is a trade agreement which was made between the UK and EU during Brexit.

Unionists politicians in Northern Ireland do not support the implementation of the agreement - with the DUP refusing to reenter power-sharing since the election in May 2022.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will be discussed in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon.

Last week, parties were unable to reach agreement before a deadline which legally requires the secretary of state to call another election.

On Friday, Chris Heaton-Harris denied a U-turn in not calling an election on Friday after saying he could call a fresh return to the polls immediately after the deadline for the parties to form a new executive passed.

According to current legislation the secretary of state must call an election within the next 12 weeks and it had been expected a December 15 election would be called.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due to meet with parties on Tuesday to discuss what he described as "next steps”, including how he will ensure public services continue to run, protect the public finances and consider options on MLA pay.

