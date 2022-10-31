Two police officers were hurt after their patrol car was rammed in an incident in Aughnacloy.

In the early hours of Monday, at around 3.50am, police attempted to stop a black Nissan X Trail car which police said was driving erratically in the Tullyvar Road area of the town.

“The vehicle was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area when it rammed into a police patrol car," police said in a statement. “Two police officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident. “A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time." Police appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 195 of 31/10/22. Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

