A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim almost two weeks ago.

Paul Armstrong, 43, from Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim was also accused of having two handguns and ammunition .

At the time of the killing, investigating police officers described the father of three's death as a "brutal execution".

Liam Christie, 44, was shot eight times as he lay asleep in bed in his home in the Craigyhill area of Antrim .

On Monday morning Armstrong appeared in Coleraine Magistrates' Court by video link from police custody.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

A detective sergeant told the court he believed he could connect him to the offences. He also confirmed that the accused had denied any involvement in the killing and claimed that he had never been inside the victim's home.

Armstrong was remanded into custody and the case adjourned until November 22.

Last week Jonathan Patterson, 44, from Whinburn Close, also in Antrim, appeared in court charged with murder and was remanded into custody following a court hearing.

