Two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after fireworks were thrown at a house in Newtownabbey.

The incident happened on Sunday at a property on the Old Church Road at around 2pm.

Extensive damage was caused to the property, however no one was inside the house at the time. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to extinguish the fire.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At around 2pm, it was reported that fireworks were thrown through a front window of a house in the area. The property was extensively damaged, but no-one was inside the house at the time of the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“Two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. All three have been released on police bail to return for questioning at a later date.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or who saw anything suspicious, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1362 30/10/22."

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

