Queen's University Belfast has again moved to condemn "threatening and abusive commentary" aimed at one of its academics.

It said there was "ongoing engagement" with police to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff.

Colin Harvey, is a Professor of Human Rights Law in the School of Law at Queen's and is also a member of the board of Ireland’s Future - a body which encourages debate and discussion about constitutional arrangements.

There have been questions raised over the use of the university's branding on a research paper co-authored by Professor Harvey on 'Making the case for Irish unity in the EU'. Queen's said it was committed to 'academic freedom'.

The university was responding after solicitors KRW Law said the academic had faced a "sustained campaign of harassment over several years". The firm said it was "surprised and disappointed" the authorisation of the use of the logo was not publicly acknowledged.

It called on the university to issue a statement in support of Professor Harvey.

Professor Colin Harvey was previously threatened in March 2022.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Queen's University wrote: "Following our statement released on 10 March, the university again outright condemns the threatening and abusive commentary towards Professor Colin Harvey.

"Earlier in the year, the University management made contact with the PSNI, who now have ongoing engagement with the University security team to ensure the safety and welfare of all of our staff, and a member of the University Management team has ongoing contact with Professor Harvey.

"The university strongly supports freedom of thought and expression within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons.

"Academic freedom is enshrined as a guiding principle in the University's Charter and Statute.

"The university fully supports the right of its academics to publish work and express academic opinion within this framework."

Prof Harvey also tweeted on Monday morning saying he was "privileged and fortunate" and thanked those who had offered him support.

He added: "If you are pondering anything today. Think about how we all confront and address together policies that cause so much socio-economic and climate devastation.

"My thoughts are with the marginalised and vulnerable. Here and everywhere.

"GRMA (go raibh maith agat) / Thank you *everyone* for the overwhelming expressions of solidarity and support. Our peace is precious. The work continues."

Police have been approached for comment.

