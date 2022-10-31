The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds on Wednesday for eastern parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid from 7am to 6pm, with the winds picking up and easing off slowly either side of these times.

Forecasters say it could mean some disruption to travel, including bus and train services, and some short-term loss of power is also possible.

Weather presenter Aisling Creevey says the winds will be strongest across counties Antrim and Down.

"After a very mild October we are now moving into a much more changeable spell of weather - another side of autumn, and on Wednesday it will be very windy," she said.

"The winds will be the strongest across Antrim and Down and gale force winds are likely along through the North Channel and Irish sea.

"It can be difficult to imagine what gale force strength winds feel like so it's important to understand the impact of strong winds.

"In this case disruption to travel and power are possible with high sided vehicles at risk of overturning."

Aisling continued: "Something else to consider is how mild October has been.

"There are still a lot of leaves on the trees and it's quite likely that a lot of the leaves will come down on Wednesday.

"This can indirectly lead to other problems where the roads and footpaths become slippery from leaf fall and drains can easily get blocked.

"It is also possible some items out the back garden may get blown around and it is always important to remember safety in coastal communities who will experience high waves.

"After a brief reprieve in the weather on Friday the general outlook is changeable and much cooler than October."

