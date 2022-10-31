Play Brightcove video

Halloween was a real 'Thriller' in Northern Ireland in 1984.

In this report from the UTV archives, Eamonn Holmes visited Elliott's fancy dress shop in Belfast to see how the spooky celebrations were shaping up.

Halloween masks were on sale priced at 25p - and the then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was among the most popular choices.

And while outdoor fireworks were banned at the time, fancy dress parties and indoor fireworks were proving to be big business.

