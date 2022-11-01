Cliftonville Ladies captain Marissa Callaghan has described winning the Women’s Premiership title as the perfect end to a dream year.The North Belfast club will finally get their hands on the cup at Solitude on Wednesday night for the first time in the side’s 20 year history.Callaghan has spent 17 years at Cliftonville and at 37 will finally get to play Champions League football next season.

“I’m officially getting to the end of my career,” said Callaghan.“But hopefully I can play on for another couple of years and to get the opportunity to play in the Champions League will mean everything.“It’s been such a special year with the full time set up before the Euros, getting to lead the team at our first major tournament, getting married and now winning the league.

"It will be hard to ever top this year.”The Reds were crowned champions after last week’s 2-1 win over Crusaders and will be presented with the trophy after Wednesday’s final league match against Glentoran.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.