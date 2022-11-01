A Coleraine man, who is struggling to pay his own bills, is delivering food to those in the community who are struggling to make ends meet.

Stephen O’Hara gives food parcels to up to 100 people a week, not including the donations he makes to local food banks.

The retired train conductor told UTV: “I’m not shocked because of the price of things, it’s to be expected because people can only make money go so far.

“Over the past year I’ve noticed a lot more people getting things a lot more tighter.

"If you look at the price of oil, if you look at the price of electricity, peoples savings are dwindling away, if they had any.”

Homes in Northern Ireland will now see a reduction in their energy bills as a new UK Government scheme takes effect.

The Energy Price Guarantee means the price of gas and electricity will be capped until April 2023.

Stephen believes this will not go far enough to help those struggling.

The Men’s Shed in Coleraine told UTV more people than ever are using their facilities.

David McNamara said: “We didn’t used to provide food here and we find now that the kitchen is used more by the members attending.

"We don’t actually cook for them but the facilities are there for them to cook.

“That has become more and more relevant since the cost of living has changed.”

