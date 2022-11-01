Play Brightcove video

The DUP has reiterated it's claim that Brexit is affecting heart transplant surgeries in Northern Ireland, with a senior figure in the party saying they have the evidence to back it up.

Last week Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC, patients in a Belfast hospital were waiting three weeks for surgery because the protocol meant equipment had to be sourced from abroad.

The Belfast Trust said there was "no substance" to Sir Jeffrey's claim.

However, it has since emerged there were issues with a machine breaking down at Daisy Hill hospital in Newry, which resulted in patients being transfered to the Belfast Trust to have their treatment completed.

On View from Stormont on Monday night, Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd challenged the claims made by the DUP leader.

"We had the leader of the DUP on the airways last week, telling us that heart operations were being stopped because of the protocol," he said.

"It was proven to be utter nonsense, utter and complete nonsense. When you are using patients who have heart problems, cancer patients and other patients to back up a false argument."

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons hit back saying his party had evidence of the logistical issues caused by the protocol.

"Two senior medics came to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson... and Jeffrey Donaldson is writing to them as he has evidence that says that that is not the case.

"But look, regardless of those individual circumstances. It is clear that the protocol is causing issues."

In a press conference on Tuesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson again reiterated that people were having procedures delayed or medicines held up by the protocol.

On his claims on cardiac services, he said there were issues across the health service in general and the problem arose in the Southern Trust and that had been "verified with senior sources within the medical profession," he said.

"And therefore there was a delay and as a result the Southern Trust had to make alternative arrangements which meant patients awaiting cardiac surgery were added to the list of patients in the Belfast Trust, which meant further delay for those patients waiting on that vital treatment.

"I stand by what I said."

The Southern Health Trust said there were "significant faults" with its cardiac catheterisation service related to the transfer of images and cabling fractures in the cath lab.

It said given the suspension of the service 20 patients were transfered to the Belfast Trust to have their procedures completed.

"Extensive efforts were made to source replacement parts in both the Republic of Ireland and the UK but unfortunately given the size of the equipment required, it had to be sourced from manufacturing site in Germany.

"The replacement cabling was shipped from Germany and the work was able to be completed on Friday 18 August. Following checks we were able to recommence cath lab lists."

It said that since cabling was replaced there had been no further issues.

The Belfast Trust was also asked for comment.

