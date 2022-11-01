Energy companies will reduce costs for households in Northern Ireland from Tuesday as the Energy Price Guarantee is implemented.

The scheme will reduce the unit cost of energy, and will be backdated to 1 October 2022, ensuring support provided in Northern Ireland equates that available in Great Britain.

The EPG was to be in place for two years, however, one of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's first acts was to cut that to six months until April 2023.

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) differs to the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBBS) which was also announced by the Government earlier this year in a bid to deal with spiraling energy costs.

According to former prime minister Liz Truss the £400 scheme was due to be rolled out in November, however no specific timeframe details have been revealed.

When contacted by UTV, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said "households in Northern Ireland will receive a £400 discount on bills through the Northern Ireland EBSS. It will be backdated to October."

The department added: "Customers do not need to take any action to receive support. More information will be published in the coming weeks."

As the EPG is implemented, Northern Ireland's Consumer Council has advised consumers to consider switching energy supplier to save money on their bills.

Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Council, Peter McClenaghan said the introduction of the EPG is "welcome" for households in Northern Ireland.

“The scheme will apply a discount to the unit prices of electricity and gas and all suppliers will apply the same discount. This means some energy suppliers’ prices will still be much higher than others, so we are encouraging consumers to think about switching supplier or tariff as some households could make savings of over £500.

“Consumers should know that their exact electricity and gas bills will still depend on how much energy they use – as the scheme is a discount – not a price cap. We also encourage any consumers who are struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and information.”

