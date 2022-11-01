Play Brightcove video

The widow of murdered prison officer David Black has made an impassioned plea for information to help her family find justice and 'peace,' 10 years on from the killing.

A reward for information leading to a prosecution has also been increased to £20,000.

The father-of-two was shot dead on the M1 between Portadown and Lurgan, as he made his way to work at Maghaberry Prison around in November 2012.

The New IRA said it carried out the murder. No-one has been convicted of the 52-year-old's killing.

A decade on, Yvonne Black has made a direct appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

She told UTV that she was speaking out in the hope that people's loyalties may have changed over time.

"No matter how small it might be please come forward and give that information, because without that we aren't going anywhere," she said.

"I suppose to make that plea that people recognise that it was wrong. I look at Northern Ireland and I see a beautiful country with beautiful people.

"I work as a cancer nurse, I see people fighting for life every day and yet David's was just taken.

"To have the people who have done this to us, to have a recognition that this was wrong and then brought to justice would give us a peace inside."

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly has appealed to the communities of both Cookstown and Lurgan.

"Our investigation into David's murder, is very much active," he said.

"We believe there are members of the communities of Lurgan and Cookstown who have information that will bring those responsible for David's murder to justice.

"David's family deserves closure and although it won't bring him back, it will help bring those responsible before the courts.

"Time may have passed, but it is not too late to do the right thing for David's family."

Yvonne Black said she mourns her husband every day, but was determined her and children Kyle and Kyra would not become bitter.

"It was like the roots of a tree. If you put trees together they grow down, their roots intermingle - how do you take a tree away without completely damaging the other ones.

"Some people say words like 'you lost David'. No I didn't didn't him, David was torn from us.

"I remember back when David was killed I heard a survivor say 'you can get better or you can get bitter'.

"I didn't want that for me or Kyle or Kyra. I kept saying 'these people have taken your daddy, don't let them take your future'."

