Man, 45, arrested in Coleraine by police investigating north Antrim UDA
A man has been arrested by police following a search operation in Coleraine.
The 45-year-old was detained by police investigating loyalist paramilitary activity linked to the North Antrim UDA which includes a number of petrol bomb attacks at residential properties.
Electronic items were seized along with a quantity of suspected class B drugs during the search.
