A man has been arrested by police following a search operation in Coleraine.

The 45-year-old was detained by police investigating loyalist paramilitary activity linked to the North Antrim UDA which includes a number of petrol bomb attacks at residential properties.

Electronic items were seized along with a quantity of suspected class B drugs during the search.

