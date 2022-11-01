The RNLI has confirmed that the boat missing man Michael McGirr had been travelling on has been found, although Mr McGirr was not onboard.

Searching is continuing for Mr McGirr. He was last seen in Enniskillen on Saturday and he is believed to have been in Lower Lough Erne when he went missing.

It is believed Michael was travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island.

A spokesperson for the Enniskillen RNLI station said: "Enniskillen RNLI was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat to search for a missing person on Lower Lough Erne at 8.15pm on Saturday night. Carrybridge RNLI was also requested to assist.

"The multi-agency operation also involved the PSNI and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo.

"A search took place throughout the night and the next day, and on Sunday, a boat was located."

However, Mr McGirr was not onboard and the search continued on Tuesday.

The PSNI is still asking for any assistance in finding Michael, who they describe as being 5'9" in height, wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a green jumper with a high-vis yellow vest/coat, and carrying a navy blue holdall bag."

Anyone able to assist the police in their enquiries can call 101, quoting CC1656 29/10/22.

The PSNI has been leading on the land-based search and HM Coastguard on the maritime side so for most up to date details and information on the various agencies involved since Saturday, please speak to the PSNI or the Coastguard.

