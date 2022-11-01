Yellow weather warnings for high winds and rain have been issued in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office announced the warning for rain, which will affect the whole region from 8am until 3pm on Wednesday.

The wind warning will see areas along the east coast affected by "a spell of very windy weather" and will last from 7am until 6pm on Wednesday.

The warnings come into force after Monday's weather warning which saw flooding in some parts.

The met office said: "Gusts of 55-65mph are expected, especially in exposed coastal locations, with some sudden strong gusts of wind possible at times. Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding."

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."

The Met Office is warning that there is likely to be "some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, some short-term loss of power and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.