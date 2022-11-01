Sinn Féin has urged the DUP to re-enter a power-sharing executive, saying "now is the time for action not word".

Meanwhile the DUP has defended its decision not to go into government by emphasising that there is a "need to deal with the problem, and the problem is the protocol".

The parties were speaking on UTV's View From Stormont programme.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said an election will be called, but has not given a specific date for polls to open. He is due to meet with parties on Tuesday.

Political parties in Northern Ireland are unanimous in their view that an election isn't in the best interest of voters or parties.

The DUP blames the Northern Ireland Protocol - a Brexit trade deal agreed between the UK and EU - for the impasse, maintaining the party's stance that power-sharing cannot continue while trade agreement arrangements are in place.

Sinn Féin and Alliance say the DUP should get back into the Assembly and work together to form a solution going forward.

"We need to deal with the problem, and the problem is the protocol," DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said.

Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd countered that saying: "Stability is build on your willingness to work with others, and the DUP have shown they're unwilling to".

He added: "Now is the time for action not words".

The Alliance Party's Patricia O'Lynn said: "We have all been elected with mandates, and the mandate was not to collapse the Assembly, it's always been to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland."

The SDLP's Claire Hanna, TUV leader Jim Allister and the UUP's Robbie Butler Credit: UTV

The SDLP's Claire Hanna addressed the uncertainly of an upcoming Stormont election, saying "there is a broad consensus that people don't need to see an election...people need to see progress". In reference to the DUP, she said: "Some people need to look at whether they want governance or whether we have to move on without them".

Meanwhile UUP's Robbie Butler defended his party's anti-protocol position, saying he hopes the Secretary of State will be able to bring forward an arrangement that works for everyone - meaning the DUP will be satisfied enough to step back into the chamber.

TUV leader Jim Allister however, defended the DUP not taking their seats at the Assembly, and said that with the current Protocol arrangements in place, Stormont "has to sit on the basis that Great Britain is a foreign country".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.