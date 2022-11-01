Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to hold talks with the political leaders of the main parties on Tuesday as the Stormont impasse continues.

The DUP has blocked the restoration of government at the Assembly in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol. It's a Brexit trade agreement which was made between the UK and EU.

A last-ditch attempt to elect a speaker on Thursday failed and despite continually stating he would call an election if the final deadline to restore the institutions was missed, Chris Heaton-Harris failed to do so on Friday, causing confusion over whether an election will happen before Christmas.

The Secretary of State will meet Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, and UUP leader Doug Beattie on Tuesday.

It is unlikely the talks will lead to any breakthrough, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterating on Monday that any change to his party’s position relied on progress being made on the Northern Ireland Protocol. In a statement, Chris Heaton-Harris said the talks would outline the “next steps”, such as how public services might run without ministers.Mr Heaton-Harris said he would "be outlining to the parties that the people of Northern Ireland deserve a strong and accountable government".

He continued: "There are a number of things I could do, including taking action on MLA pay, which I know many people feel is deeply unfair while the assembly is unable to function fully.

"I am also concerned by the issues within the Stormont budget and will address these urgently with my officials and those from the Northern Ireland Civil Service."

