Energy costs

The Energy Price Guarantee takes effect from Tuesday. The scheme will reduce the unit cost of energy, and brings Northern Ireland into line with support available in the rest of the UK. Electricity and gas suppliers have announced price reductions due to the government support. Under the scheme, a typical household is expected to pay on average £2.5k a year on their energy bill for the next two years.

Stormont

The Northern Ireland Secretary is set to meet political leaders later on Tuesday as attempts to resolve the Stormont stalemate continue. Chris Heaton-Harris has so far failed to set a date for a new election on Friday, despite repeatedly indicating that he would. Downing Street said it is "not aware" of any plans for an update on an election.

Primark reopens

Primark is reopening its store in Belfast's famous Bank Buildings following a £100m restoration project. The company has created almost 300 new jobs with the reopening of its city centre store suffered extensive damage in a fire four years ago.

Halloween

Londonderry's Halloween Festival, billed as the biggest in Europe, reached its climax last night. It had been cancel for two years during the pandemic but tens of thousands of people turned out to see the parade and fireworks finale.

