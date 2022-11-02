Loganair is set to pull its service between Londonderry and Edinburgh at the start of 2023.

A spokesperson for the airline company said the decision was a result of "higher fuel prices" and "intensified low-fare competition" from Belfast.

The last flight will operate on 3 January 2023.

The firm says that cutting this route will enable it to increase the number of flights available between Glasgow and the City of Derry airport.

"We're changing out schedules at City of Derry to adapt to market demand and are pleased to announce additional services between Glasgow and the City of Derry," the firm said in a statement.

"Services will increase up to daily frequency in peak summer months of 2023.

"However, intensified low-fare competition from services at Belfast means that our corresponding service from Edinburgh to City of Derry can no longer be viably sustained, particularly given higher fuel prices.

"The last flight will operate 3rd January 2023, ensuring that our customers’ important travel plans over the Christmas and New Year period aren’t affected by this change.

"After that date, customers booked will be able to choose to move to our enhanced Glasgow-Derry service, change their date for travel or receive a full refund.

“We remain fully committed to the City of Derry Airport, the wider region and Loganair’s dedicated team of employees based at Derry. We look forward to growing our service from Glasgow in 2023.”

