Fast food chain McDonald's has brought 120 jobs to Belfast as it opens a new restaurant in the area. The 70-seat restaurant on the Ballygomartin Road brings the total number of McDonald's site in Northern Ireland to 34.

Doors opened to customers on Wednesday, with service starting from 7am-12pm Sunday to Thursday, and 24-hour opening on Fridays and Saturdays. Around 3,500 staff currently work in McDonald's across Northern Ireland at stores owned by seven local franchisees.

Paul Connan who owns the Ballygomartin site said: "Fostering local communities is at the heart and centre of the McDonald’s business.

“With many of our crew at the restaurant coming from the local area, we are already enjoying establishing what we hope will be long-lasting relationships with neighbouring community groups, sports clubs and businesses," he added.

The Ballygomartin restaurant is the latest to showcase McDonald’s new ‘Convenience of the Future’ footprint in a nationwide programme that will see the business invest £250million in the redesign of 800 of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years.

