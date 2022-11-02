Skip to content

Police charge man with manslaughter following Aaron Law's death in Portglenone

Aaron Law - who was found seriously injured in Portglenone - with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10.
Aaron Law with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10. Credit: PSNI handout

Police investigating the death of 34-year-old Aaron Law in Portglenone have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter.

Law was assaulted in the Main Street area of Portglenone in the early hours of Sunday, 30 October.

The father of two suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital but later died.

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday 3rd November.

