Forensic tests are being carried out on a hammer seized from the car of a man charged with murdering a mother-of-four in north Belfast, a court heard today. Police also claimed Taylor McIlvenna may have contacted his bank shortly after Caoimhe Morgan, 30, was killed to check if he had funds for a potential bid to flee the jurisdiction. Details emerged as the 31-year-old builder was refused bail.

McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, Co Down, denies murdering Ms Morgan at her Harcourt Drive home in the early hours of December 18 last year. It was previously disclosed that the victim’s body was discovered with wounds to the front and back of the head, and with a young son by her side. McIlvenna, who had been in a relationship with Ms Morgan, told police he struck her during a row over a purported affair, but insisted no life-threatening injuries were inflicted. He faces further charges of criminal damage to a car and the windows of a property in separate incidents on the same date. Defence lawyers mounted a fresh application for bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today after learning that it will take another 90 days to obtain a forensic report. Asked what material is outstanding, an investigating detective said: “We have specialist DNA analysis on a hammer that was found in Mr McIlvenna’s vehicle, and we are also waiting for the results on DNA swabs from the scene.” Fears were expressed that if released the accused could attempt to intimidate key witnesses or fail to surrender again. District Judge Austin Kennedy was told McIlvenna allegedly contacted the Halifax Bank early on the morning of December 18. “We believe this was after the murder had occurred and we are concerned that he was checking to establish if he had funds in his bank account, maybe in a bid to flee the jurisdiction before any arrest,” the detective contended. “Unfortunately, our inquiries to date have not confirmed the exact nature of those calls to the bank, they didn’t keep any record of those calls.” Disputing the police claims, defence counsel Conn O’Neill argued that no risk of flight was demonstrated. The barrister acknowledged Ms Morgan’s body had been found “in very difficult circumstances for her family” but stressed that his client gave an account in a statement to police. “He accepts he was there and that he struck her once, but she was fine when he left,” Mr O’Neill added. However, Judge Kennedy ruled that McIlvenna must remain in custody. Denying bail, he said: “In my view there is a serious risk of re-offending and a serious risk of interference with witnesses.”

