Police have closed part of the Dargan Road in Belfast due to a two-vehicle collision.

They have advised motorists that the slip road onto the Duncrue Road is closed to traffic.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Dargan Crescent.

The PSNI has asked drivers to seek an alternative route where possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.