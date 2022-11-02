Play Brightcove video

Report by Tara McLaughlin

A young woman with blood cancer who is currently shielding has told UTV she is "still in Covid lockdown."

Jacqueline Stewart was originally diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017 and relapsed in January.

She had a stem cell transplant during the summer and is clinically vulnerable.

The 25-year-old is one of 200,000 people in Northern Ireland who received a shielding letter during the height of the pandemic but says she feels like she never really stopped shielding and still lives in fear of the virus.

She said: "It's very lonely, my mental health has struggled. I spend the majority of my time in this house or at hospital appointments.

"I feel like everyone else's lives have went back to normal and mine hasn't, I feel like my life is still on pause."

Jacqueline is campaigning for access to a Covid-19 preventative treatment called Evusheld.

It was approved for use back in March by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency but is not currently available for NHS patients.

Jacqueline said access to Evusheld would enable her to get her life back.

"Not even just for me but for my family, my mummy has had to come out of work to protect me, my daddy's had periods of time that he's had to be out of work...it would make a massive difference.

"I have recently just had a clear scan and it would be lovely to have that safety blanket to learn to live again nearly and get back out there and learn to live."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The UK Government has decided not to procure Evusheld at this time following a review of the evidence that is currently available and after careful analysis and consideration.

"This decision is based on independent clinical advice by RAPID C-19 (a multi-agency group) and a UK National Expert Policy Working Group.

"However, the UK Government has referred Evusheld to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for evaluation, which provides evidence-based, rigorous evaluation of the clinical and cost effectiveness of medicines for use in the Health Service.

"The Department of Health Northern Ireland has a formal link with NICE under which NICE Technology Appraisals are reviewed locally for their legal and policy applicability in Northern Ireland.

"Where found to be applicable, they are endorsed for implementation within Health and Social Care."

