Police in Portadown are urging anyone who notices or comes across any suspicious objects in the Old Lurgan Road area of the town to leave them alone.They say it follows an " uncorroborated report " on Tuesday evening that some type of device had been left in the area.

The PSNI is appealing to those living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and to avoid any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

No roads have been closed at this time.

