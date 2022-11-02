Play Brightcove video

Stormont stalemate

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he'll set out the next steps in dealing with Stormont's power-sharing vacuum "in due course". After a meeting on Tuesday, Sinn Féin said Chris Heaton Harris offered "no clarity" on how he plans to deal with the crisis. The DUP said they were not told "if and when" an election would be called.

Irish Minister to meet NI Secretary

It comes as Mr Heaton-Harris is due to discuss the Stormont impasse with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday. The Irish government has previously said calling fresh a election would not be helpful.

Covid-19 Inquiry

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry being held in London is to begin its preliminary hearing into decisions made by Stormont ministers during the pandemic. The hearing, taking place in London, will focus on how and why administrative and political decisions were made in response to the outbreak.

Football

In football the curtain comes down on the Women's Premiership season on Wednesday evening - Cliftonville Ladies secured the title last week and will lift the trophy this evening at Solitude.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.