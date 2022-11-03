A company based at Queen’s University Belfast is to invest almost £8 million to take its first potentially life saving anti-cancer drug through a first in-human trial.

CV6 Therapeutics also plans to use the money to perform further scientific development work.

The company's first oncology drug, CV6-168, works alongside standard cancer therapies to induce cancer cell DNA damage and cell death while jointly activating the immune system to enhance its anti-cancer effect. CV6-168 is due to enter a Phase 1a clinical trial in 2023.

The Phase 1a trial will focus on safety, measuring how the drug is absorbed by the body, identifying optimal dosing levels and gathering initial indications of its effectiveness.

Originally founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, California, moved to Queen’s University in 2015 after receiving an invitation from the late vice-chancellor, Prof Patrick Johnston.

CV6 has availed of support from Queen’s University and investment from the university’s commercialisation arm QUBIS, and R&D grant funding from Invest Northern Ireland.

