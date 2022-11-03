A motorist struck two police cars after driving over a stinger device during a high-speed pursuit in north Belfast, a court heard today. William Vokes is accused of being behind the wheel of a Seat Ibiza involved in collisions last month which left two officers injured. The 39-year-old also allegedly kicked and tried to headbutt another policeman following his arrest.

Vokes, of Crumlin Road in the city, was granted bail but banned from being in the front seat of any car. He faces charges of aggravated vehicle taking causing injury and damage, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, having no driving licence or insurance, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and failing to provide a specimen of blood. Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a PSNI patrol spotted the Seat with fogged up windows travelling on the Shore Road in the early hours of October 7 and signalled for it to stop. The driver made off at speed, performing U-turns and switching off the lights on the car. Police lost sight of the car after making numerous attempts to bring it to a halt. “It drove dangerously and at high speed in poor weather conditions,” a PSNI constable told the court. “(At one point) the vehicle was stung by police in an attempt to stop it.” The Seat crashed into two police cars, causing minor injuries to the officers, before it came to a halt on the Antrim Road. He was taken to the Mater Hospital, but allegedly kicked another officer on the shin and attempted a headbutt. In the hospital he became aggressive and verbally abusive, it was claimed, twice refusing requests to provide a blood sample. Defence counsel Sean Mullan said Vokes has “complex” mental health and substance misuse issues. The barrister argued that no serious injuries were caused, and that his client should be released from custody due to potential delays in the case reaching trial. Granting bail, District Judge Anne Marshall ruled that any risks can be managed by strict conditions. She ordered Vokes to live under curfew at an approved address, and imposed an alcohol ban as part of those terms.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.