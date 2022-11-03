A man has been sentenced to four months in prison after stealing his grandmother's television to fund a cocaine habit.

Morgan Murray, 24, from Millbay Road in Islandmagee, Co Antrim was convicted of theft and converting criminal property in the Belfast Magistrates Court.

The court heard Murray started using drugs while at college in the United States where he had been awarded a football scholarship in Texas.

The Defense counsel said: "It was there he experimented with drugs."

Amid a troubled relationship with his parents, he continued to abuse cocaine.

Prosecutors set out that Murray had been visiting his grandparents house on 27 May with permission to use the shower.

"While there, he entered another room and stole a TV belonging to his grandmother with an approximate value of £300," the barrister said.

"He stole the television, brought it to the Cash Converters and sold it there for money to fund this habit because he had lost his employment as a result of this cocaine issue."

The defendant was said to be "remorseful for the hurt he has caused his grandparents, his parents and his siblings."

District Judge Anne Marshall was told members of his family have written letters to explain they have now witnessed a change in him.

"He is back to the son and grandson they knew before the drugs took hold," counsel added.

In a separate incident earlier the same month Murray, who only holds a provisional driving licence, was spotted travelling alone in a car without L plates or insurance on Donegall Park Avenue in north Belfast.

Imposing four months' custody for the television theft, Ms Marshall disqualified Murray from driving for six months and fined him £500 for the motoring offences.

He must also pay £65 compensation to Cash Converters.

The defendant has spent five months on remand in Maghaberry already, so he is not expected to serve any more than the four-month sentence behind bars.