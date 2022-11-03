Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland

Interest rates are predicted to rise sharply today, with the Bank of England expected to increase its benchmark rate to three percent.

That would be the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s.

If confirmed, the move could push up mortgage bills for thousands of homeowners across Northern Ireland.

The Bank's long term inflation forecasts are also expected to show that cost of living next year will continue to rise.

Police investigating the death of 34-year-old Aaron Law have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter.

Mr Law was found unconscious on Main Street in Portglenone in the earlier hours of Sunday morning, having sustained a head injury.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

The date for a fresh Stormont election will soon be confirmed by the Secretary of State.

That's according to Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker.

It comes amid continuing uncertainty over Chris Heaton Harrris' intention to call an election, after he failed to Mr Heaton Harris failed to set a date for a poll after last Friday's deadline for restoring the institutions passed.

Activity in Northern Ireland's construction sector is at it's weakest since the first Covid lockdown.

That's according to the latest Construction and Infrastructure monitor.

It found the industry here is struggling due to pressure from rising costs and labour shortages.

Cliftonville clinch Premiership title

Cliftonville Ladies have been presented with their first ever Women's Premiership title.

That's despite finishing the season with a 2-1 defeat to Glentoran.

Caragh Hamilton scored a last minute winner for the Glens.

Meanwhile, Derry City finished bottom of the table and without a win all season after losing 2-1 to Mid Ulster.