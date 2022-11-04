A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder by police.

PSNI detectives also charged the teenager with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to a report of a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Thursday 3 November.

She is due to appear before Dungannon magistrates' court on Saturday 5 November.

All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.