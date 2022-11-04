A1 at Newry closed in both directions following 'serious' crash
The PSNI are advising motorists the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious crash.
The police have advised drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.
There are no further details at this time.
