Two men have been arrested following a police pursuit in Belfast city centre.

A number of police officers avoided serious injury after a car was chased through the city before failing to stop and ramming into three police cars in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said an Audi A4 had been driving erratically in the Upper Lisburn Road area. Just after 4:30am on Friday morning.

They said that the car made off after officers signalled for it to stop.

Credit: PSNI

As the vehicle travelled into the city centre, Armed Response Unit officers positioned their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road /Fisherwick Place junction, to stop the Audi.

The suspects, aged 54 and 30, have been detained on suspicion of a range of offences including dangerous driving, driving without a licence/ insurance and failure to provide a preliminary breath test.

As of Friday afternoon, they currently remain in custody.

Superintendent Christian Bradley said, “While our officers attempted to arrest the driver and passenger, the driver repeatedly drove at and rammed the police cars.

“I am thankful that no officers were seriously injured. Were it not for the professionalism and bravery of my colleagues in stopping this vehicle and arresting the driver and passenger involved in this dangerous and violent incident, there could well have been a tragic outcome.”