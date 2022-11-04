Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland.

A Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Secretary of State has confirmed.

Chris Heaton-Harris is legally required to call an election in the next twelve weeks after parties failed to reform an Executive by last week's deadline.

While there was much speculation that voters would go to the polls on Thursday 15th December, he has said an election will not take place ahead of the festive season.

Mr Heaton-Harris added that he will lay out the next steps in Parliament next week.

The search for the remains of Columba McVeigh who was last seen in 1975 has been paused over the winter.

Forensics began fresh searches at a site at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale, Co Monaghan last month for the 19 year old who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA.

It's been the sixth search since 1999 to try to find Columba in the area. The search will resume once weather conditions improve.

Month's mind to be held in Creeslough

Friday marks one month since the Creeslough tragedy and later a requiem mass will be held to remember those who died in the explosion at a petrol station in Donegal.

10 people, including three children, died on 7 October.

Footfall continues to fall in NI

Footfall has continued drop at shops across Northern Ireland as the cost of living bites.

According to the British Retail Consortium, shop visits fell by over 13 percent last month compared to the same time last year.

Council Christmas toy scheme runs again

A Christmas Community toy scheme set up by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council will run again this year.

They are urging people to donate pre-loved or new toys to help families most in need this Christmas. Last year, they received nearly 4 thousand donations.

