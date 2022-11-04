Is anybody really surprised?

Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed in an early morning statement what was evident following his kerbside press conference in Belfast last week. There will be no pre-Christmas election.

The Secretary of State insists this is not a U-turn, but when a politician repeatedly sets out a direction of travel and then suddenly veers off in a different direction, there is only one word to describe that and it begins with a U.

What is clear is that No10 stepped in at the last minute to avert an election announcement.

I’m also told if Liz Truss had remained in post for one more week, we would be in an election campaign now.

Certainly, when I interviewed the then Prime Minister during the Conservative Party conference in October, she was insistent an election would be called.

The change of Prime Minister and policy direction is bad news for the Secretary of State. Mr Heaton- Harris’s credibility with the political parties here has been hugely, perhaps fatally, damaged.

“He has made Liz Truss look competent,” was John O’Dowd’s acerbic assessment.

So now what?

In his statement Mr Heaton-Harris says he will “lay out my next steps” in Parliament next week, but, in truth, he has few options.

The law says he must call an election within 12 weeks after the October 28 deadline passes.

That means an election must held by January 19. Theoretically the Secretary of State has up to December 8 to call a poll, but the practicalities of an election campaign being held over the Christmas period makes that a very unlikely course of action.

It means changing the legislation is the most likely option.

In a previous statement issued mid-week, Mr Heaton-Harris pointed out there’s a £661 million hole in Stormont’s finances. The Northern Ireland Office is now drawing up a budget and, I’m told, setting out measures to give senior civil servants clearer guidance on their decision-making powers now that the shadow Executive ministers are no longer in place.

There is precedent for such a move – both James Brokenshire and Karen Bradley imposed a budget during the last Stormont collapse.

It seems probable that will be the moment the current Secretary of State will introduce a clause changing the legislation to extend the election deadline.

When that election will take place is anybody’s guess.

After meeting with the Secretary of State this week, the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie told waiting reporters the Northern Ireland Office has no plan.

It’s hard to argue with that view.

