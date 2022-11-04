Detectives from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two men following searches related to tackle criminality linked to the new IRA in Strabane on Friday.

The men, aged 42 and 28, have been taken to Omagh Police Station for interview.

A quantity of suspected counterfeit goods have been seized along with various electronics.Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: "Whilst it may seem like a victimless crime, I’d urge the public to think about where those ill-gotten profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items. This type of crime can only exist where there is a demand for its commodities. Everyone has a part to play - do not help to fund individuals involved in such criminality as it enables them to exert more control and cause more harm to our communities.Anyone with information about counterfeit goods are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101."

